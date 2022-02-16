Family of man whose car crashed off bridge into river sues

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The family of a Portland, Oregon, man whose car slid off the Glenn Jackson Bridge and plunged into the Columbia River during a winter storm is suing the Oregon Department of Transportation for $12 million. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a crash investigation shows Antonio Amaro Lopez was driving home from his Hazel Dell restaurant in Washington Feb. 14, 2021, when he hit a patch of ice on the Interstate 205 bridge. The wrongful death lawsuit was filed Monday in Multnomah County Circuit Court, alleging the Oregon Department of Transportation was negligent in its responsibility to clear a section of the interstate and could have prevented the accident. An Oregon Department of Transportation spokesperson declined to comment.