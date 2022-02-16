Union bill dies, WA legislative staffers stage sick-out

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Scores of Democratic staffers in the Washington Legislature staged a “sick-out” Wednesday after a bill that would have allowed them to unionize failed to advance. KUOW reports the work stoppage put majority Democrats in the Legislature — who are usually defenders of unions — in the awkward position of having to explain why they weren’t allowing their own employees to form a union. An estimated 80 to 100 or more Democratic staffers, including legislative assistants who work directly for state lawmakers, participated in the work stoppage. The bill, HB 1806, would have authorized legislative branch employees to collectively bargain over issues including wages, work hours and conditions of employment.