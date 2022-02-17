Ex-NY Times columnist ineligible to run for Oregon governor

By ANDREW SELSKY

Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Supreme Court has ruled that former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof is not eligible to run for governor because he does not meet the state’s three-year residency requirement. Justices ruled Thursday. Kristof had appealed to the court after Oregon’s secretary of state declared he did meet the qualifications to run for Oregon’s highest office. The secretary of state cited in particular that Kristof voted in New York in the 2020 election. According to Oregon law, candidates for governor must have been residents of this state for at least three years before an election.