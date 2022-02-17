Seattle-area companies give $10M to fight homelessness

SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon, Starbucks, Microsoft Philanthropies, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, billionaires Steve and Connie Ballmer and others say they’ll spend more than $10 million to combat homelessness in Seattle. The Seattle Times reports the money will help set up and fund a team from the new King County Regional Homelessness Authority, designed to triage and alleviate homeless camping in downtown and the city’s International District. Much of the money will help hire formerly homeless “peer navigators” who will meet with and develop plans for each person living homeless downtown. Marc Dones, CEO of the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, said the goal is to get to fewer than 30 people living outside in downtown Seattle — down from the current 800 to 1,000.