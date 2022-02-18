Grand jury: Police justified in shooting Salem man

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A grand jury has ruled three officers were justified in the fatal shooting of a man after officers attempted to stop his car in Salem, Oregon. Marion County District Attorney officials said Richard Allan Meyers was struck by five bullets police fired. Dashcam video of the shooting provided to the Statesman Journal shows multiple officers firing more than a dozen times at Meyers, who was in his vehicle. Officers testified Meyers, 40, raised what looked like a firearm at officers following an attempted traffic stop and chase Feb. 7. Police later reported the object Meyers raised was a pellet gun. Officials said there was significant testimony regarding Meyers’ mental health before a grand jury released its decision Thursday evening.