King County repeals bicycle helmet law, citing equity

SEATTLE (AP) — The King County Board of Health has voted to repeal its decades-old mandatory helmet law for bicycle riders, saying data shows enforcement has been both minimal and disproportionate toward people of color and those experiencing homelessness. The Seattle Times reports the board, made up of elected officials and medical experts from cities across the county, on Thursday voiced its support for the voluntary use of helmets, passing a resolution encouraging riders to don the protective gear. But board member and King County Councilmember Joe McDermott said there are other ways of encouraging helmet use that do not rely on law enforcement, including educational campaigns and free helmet distribution.