MLS opens independent probe of allegations involving Polo

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Major League Soccer has engaged an outside law firm to review the Portland Timbers’ handling of domestic abuse allegations involving former midfielder Andy Polo. The Timbers terminated Polo’s contract last week after his former partner accused him of abuse. Polo was initially suspended by both the team and the league, but a Washington County Sheriff’s report showed that deputies were called to Polo’s home last May and that two Timbers’ employees arrived during the investigation. He was cited for misdemeanor harassment but never charged. Polo denies the allegations.