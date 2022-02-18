Oregon DHS employee accused of kidnapping woman in his care

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon Department of Human Services employee has been charged by a federal grand jury with kidnapping and sexually abusing a woman. The Statesman Journal reports that an indictment returned by a federal grand jury this week says Zakary Glover, 28, of Lebanon, allegedly drove a woman with severe cognitive disabilities to a remote, dead-end road in Aumsville, where he “engaged in sexual misconduct.” The woman has severe autism and “communicated mostly through the use of pictures, videos, and drawings,” according to the indictment. In a statement, DHS said Glover is no longer an employee. An attempt to locate an attorney for Glover wasn’t immediately successful.