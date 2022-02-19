Ex-organizer of Portland Marathon indicted over embezzlement

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A grand jury has indicted the former organizer of the Portland Marathon on charges of embezzling more than $1 million from the nonprofit. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that the jury’s Thursday indictment accuses Lester Smith of stealing to fund home remodeling projects, shopping sprees at high-end department stores and other luxuries between 2012 and 2018. The 80-year-old Smith has been charged with wire fraud and tax evasion. He led the Portland Marathon as the president and event director from 1982 to 2017. Smith will make his first appearance in federal court March 10. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.