Portland sees 6 shooting incidents within 9 hours

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Oregon’s largest city responded to six shootings within nine hours between Thursday night and early Friday. Last year, Portland saw record high numbers of gun violence and homicides. Based on data from the police bureau, there are no signs that gun violence is slowing. During January alone, police recorded 127 shootings. So far this year at least 22 people have been injured by gunfire and there have been at least 13 homicides. Last year, the number of homicides in Portland surpassed more populous cities such as San Francisco and Boston — and was more than double the number of slayings in its larger Pacific Northwest neighbor Seattle.