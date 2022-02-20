Police: 1 killed, 5 hurt in park shooting in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at a park in Portland. The Portland Police Bureau says officers responded to a report of shots fired at Normandale Park on Saturday at about 8 p.m. Police say arriving officers found one woman dead, and two men and three other women were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known. Police have not named anyone involved in the shooting. KOIN-TV reported that social media flyers show there was a planned march for Amir Locke, a Black man who was fatally shot by police in Minneapolis, the same time the shooting took place.