1 dead, 3 hurt in new shooting as Portland violence goes on

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A woman was fatally shot and three others in her car — including two children — were injured in a shooting late Sunday in Portland. A few days earlier, one person was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at a Portland park where a march was planned to protest police violence. The victims in Sunday’s shooting were not identified by police and no further details were immediately available. Portland is reeling from a sharp increase in gun violence. Homicides in Portland last year surpassed more populous cities such as San Francisco and Boston. Portland recorded 90 homicides in 2021, shattering the city’s previous high of 66, set more than three decades ago.