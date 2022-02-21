Group explores wildlife crossings on I-5 in southern Oregon

ASHLAND, Ore. (AP) — An environmental group wants to study the feasibility of building bridges or tunnels to help wild animals safely cross Interstate 5 in southern Oregon and along the Oregon-California border. The Southern Oregon Wildlife Crossing Coalition says many animals are killed trying to cross the interstate and I-5 also disrupts the ecosystem by blocking access to key areas used by various species. The group is looking at seven sites. The creation of the wildlife crossing is dependent on the passage of a bill before the Oregon Legislature that would set aside $7 million for such projects.