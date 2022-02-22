Explosion causes fire at Oregon potato chip plant

HERMISTON, Ore. (AP) — A boiler explosion at a potato chip plant south of Hermiston, Oregon, sparked a dramatic fire. The Tri-City Herald reports Umatilla County Fire District 1 and the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Shearer’s Foods plant just before 1 p.m. Tuesday after employees called 911 to report an explosion. Good Shepherd Medical Center reported that seven people came to the hospital from Shearer’s Foods. None of the injuries were reported as serious. The plant supplies much of the Western U.S. with potato and corn chips.