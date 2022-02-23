Disabled woman hospitalized after found in abandoned car

KENT, Wash. (AP) — A disabled woman who spent nearly two weeks in an abandoned car that was towed to an impound lot has been found by police and is now receiving medical care. The Kent Police Department has launched an investigation into the incident. They didn’t say if they’re pursuing criminal charges against the victim’s mother, who parked her car with her disabled daughter inside at a Kent gas station before leaving the scene earlier this month. The victim was rushed to a hospital and in serious condition.