US Navy contractor names 4 killed in Hawaii helicopter crash

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER and AUDREY McAVOY

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — A civilian contractor working for the U.S. Navy has released the names of four employees killed when their helicopter crashed on the Hawaii island of Kauai. Oregon-based Croman Corp. says 64-year-old Daniel Maurice of Lyle, Washington, was the aircraft’s chief pilot. Also on board were three Kauai residents: Command Pilot Patrick Rader and two mechanics, Ericka Tevez-Valdez and Mathew Haider. Croman says the crew was conducting routine training operations at the Pacific Missile Range Facility under contract with the Navy when their Sikorsky S-61N helicopter crashed Tuesday. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.