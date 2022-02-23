US women win SheBelieves Cup title, beating Iceland 5-0

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Catarina Macario and Mallory Pugh each scored two goals and the U.S. women’s national team beat Iceland 5-0 on Wednesday night to win the SheBelieves Cup. The Americans won the annual four-team tournament, now in its seventh year, for the third straight year. The United States has 17th straight shutouts on American soil, dating to March 2020. The national team also is unbeaten in 65 straight games at home. Kristie Mewis also scored in the victory that came as the team celebrated an agreement with U.S. Soccer to settle a dispute over equitable pay with the men’s national team. The two sides announced the agreement early Tuesday.