Mental health evaluation ordered in Richland store shooting

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) — The suspect in a deadly shooting at a grocery store in Richland, Washington, has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation. The Tri-City Herald reported the request was made Wednesday by defense attorneys for Aaron Christopher Kelly. It means Kelly’s murder case in Benton County Superior Court will be on hold until a judge determines whether Kelly is competent to proceed to trial. The Feb. 7 shooting incident at the Fred Meyer store ended up with shopper Justin Krumbah dead and employee Mark A. Hill critically wounded. Kelly, 39, of Pasco, has not yet entered a plea to charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. His next scheduled court date is April 20.