Washington state to pay $3.75M after inmate dies of cancer

MONROE, Wash. (AP) — Washington state will pay $3.75 million to settle a wrongful-death lawsuit brought by the family of a man who died at Monroe Correctional Complex after his cancer went untreated despite repeated pleas. Kenny Williams died in June 2019 of breast cancer that had spread to his bones. If he’d received chemotherapy, he likely would have lived to his release date last fall. Instead, efforts by Williams and his family to obtain treatment were frustrated by a confused and at times coldly indifferent bureaucracy, delaying proper care until it was too late. The settlement money will benefit Williams’ widow, Dee Williams, and their four children.