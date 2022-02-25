Agency expedites listing decision for rare toad in Nevada

By SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has agreed as part of a settlement with environmentalists to decide by April 4 whether a rare toad warrants endangered species protection next to a geothermal plant being built in Nevada. Agency lawyers signed the agreement this week with a conservation group that has filed a related lawsuit to block construction of Ormat’s project 100 miles east of Reno. The Center for Biological Diversity and a Nevada tribe won a court order last month temporarily blocking the plant. But the 9th U.S. Circuit of Appeals stayed that order Feb. 4 pending full consideration of Ormat’s appeal and the company broke ground last week.