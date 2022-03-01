Alaska Airlines suspends partnership with Russian airline

SEATTLE (AP) — Alaska Airlines says it is temporarily suspending its partnership with a Russian airline over the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In a statement, the Seattle-based airline said starting March 1, Alaska Airline guests will not be able to earn miles on S7, and Alaska’s work to enable redemptions on S7 will also stop. Alaska said it has also suspended its limited interline relationships with S7 and Aeroflot, the largest carrier in Russia. Interlining allows passengers on one airline to be ticketed on a competing airline for issues such as bad weather. On Monday, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee urged private businesses in the state to consider cutting ties with Russia.