Ex-police union head fired over leaked false Hardesty news

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has fired the former head of the city’s police union for leaking allegations against City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty in retaliation for her criticism of officers. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Wheeler and Chief Chuck Lovell outlined the termination in a Feb. 28 letter to Brian Hunzeker. The Oregonian/OregonLive obtained a copy of the letter through a public records request Tuesday. Hunzeker could not be reached for comment by the newspaper. New Portland Police Association president Sgt. Aaron Schmautz says in a statement Tuesday that the decision is a “mistake by the city” and the union would seek to remedy it.