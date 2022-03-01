Grand jury: No criminal wrongdoing in cops killing of man

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Multnomah County grand jury has found no criminal wrongdoing by a police officer and a sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot a 24-year-old man suspected of robbing a Gresham bank in January. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the district attorney made the announcement Monday. Gresham police officer Mark Smith and Multnomah County sheriff’s deputy Chad Phifer shot Portland resident Roman Ivan Kokhanevych after a chase that ended at a crowded outdoor mall Jan. 4. Police say Kokhanevych robbed a bank in Gresham, was spotted by deputies in Troutdale, then returned to Gresham and fired at pursuing officers while driving.