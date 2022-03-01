No evidence of gunfire at Hanford building after reports

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to reports of shots fired inside a building at the Hanford Site, but authorities say deputies found no evidence of a shooting and had not located any victims at the decommissioned nuclear production facility. The Tri-City Herald reports employees of the building were evacuated, while others working at the site went into lock down. Just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Benton County Sheriff’s office law enforcement had contained the building and was working to clear it. The 580-square-mile (1,502-square-kilometer) Hanford site, located along the Columbia River, produced almost two-thirds of the plutonium for the nation’s nuclear weapons program from World War II through the Cold War.