Climate experts: Much of Northwest remains drought-stricken

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Climate experts from Oregon, Washington and Idaho say most of the Northwest remains locked in drought and that the region is unlikely to get enough rainfall to end drought conditions. Britt Parker is a regional drought information coordinator for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and told the Capital Press that 74% of the Northwest is currently in drought. That reflects the lower-than-normal precipitation levels the region has had recently. In the driest areas of southern and central Oregon, irrigators face another year of water shortages. Fire districts are predicting above-normal risk for wildfires as early as May.