Demonstrators rally against Washington state COVID mandates

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Opponents of restrictions intended to curb the spread of COVID-19 rallied at the state Capitol on Saturday, calling on attendees to remain politically active in hopes of electing more conservative lawmakers. The Washington State Patrol estimated that about 500 people showed up for the demonstration. Some local semi-truck drivers and other vehicles participated in a convoy to attend the protest. Protesters heard from speakers including Tim Eyman, an antitax activist, who railed against Gov. Jay Inslee’s public health restrictions put in place during the pandemic. Some of the mandates have already ended. A statewide mask requirement is set to lift March 12.