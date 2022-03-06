Rural Idaho town part of trend: Conservatives seeking space

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS

Associated Press

SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) — Sandpoint, Idaho, is a four-season resort town built along the shores of scenic Lake Pend Oreille. Its population surged by 21% in the past decade to about 8,900. Many of the newcomers are conservatives looking for like-minded people. To capitalize on that trend, a growing number of real estate companies are advertising themselves to people on the right, saying they can take them out of liberal bastions like Seattle and San Francisco and find them homes in places like rural Idaho. But some locals worry places like Sandpoint are becoming less welcoming and friendly as they become more politicized.