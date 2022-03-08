Construction companies ordered to pay fines for worker death

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state has fined two construction companies a combined $20,000 after a construction worker died at the Seattle convention center expansion. Bryan Phillips died in a September accident. The Department of Labor & Industries says the two companies didn’t ensure employees operating lifts kept a safe distance from holes and did not ensure that the coverings could support heavy equipment. The state ordered Performance Contracting Incorporated to pay $13,000 and Clark Construction Group to pay $7,000. Clark Construction Vice President Ben Eitan said the company has “instituted new measures to underpin our existing jobsite safety program…” PCI didn’t respond to a request for comment.