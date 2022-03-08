Idaho governor: COVID-19 disaster declaration ends in April

By REBECCA BOONE

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says he will lift the state’s public health emergency disaster declaration on April 15, just over two years since it was put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. Little made the announcement Tuesday, saying it came after weeks of thoughtful deliberation with stakeholders. The governor says in a statement that he hopes the recent decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations means the pandemic is on a downward trend. He says the April 15 date gives hospitals and other health care providers a chance to plan for the transition.