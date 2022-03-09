Indian Health Service head nominated amid tough challenges

By FELICIA FONSECA

Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — President Joe Biden says he’ll nominate veteran health administrator Roselyn Tso to direct the federal Indian Health Service. The announcement is expected Wednesday. Tso is an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, which encompasses parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. She most recently served as the director for the health service’s Navajo region. The agency falls under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and delivers health care to more than 2.5 million Native Americans and Alaska Natives. Tso’s nomination comes amid daunting health challenges for tribes that disproportionately were affected by the coronavirus pandemic.