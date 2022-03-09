Oregon GOP chair quitting, cites ‘wickedness’ in party

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The chair of the Oregon Republican Party is stepping down. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports state Sen. Dallas Heard told the party in a letter he will leave March 11 due to “communist psychological warfare tactics” he believes are being used to “destroy anyone of true character.” Heard, who was kicked out of the Oregon state Senate during the recently concluded legislative session for refusing to wear a mask, will keep his legislative seat. Heard’s letter encouraged his party colleagues to “guard” their “hearts against the wickedness” that exists within the Republican Party. Party Vice Chairman Herman Baertschiger told the News Review he would step in the role of acting chair until Heard is replaced.