A look at what lived, died during WA legislative session

By RACHEL LA CORTE

Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state lawmakers worked until nearly the last minute this week, adjourning their 60-day legislative session shortly after approving a $64.1 billion supplemental state budget. Lawmakers adjourned just before midnight Thursday, the last day of session, after taking final votes to boost spending on the current two-year budget that runs through mid-2023 by $5 billion. After the Legislature adjourned, Gov. Jay Inslee credited lawmakers with delivering “big, bold, action” on areas ranging from budget spending to address homelessness to a transportation package that has a large focus on transit