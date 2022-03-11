Corrections deputy under criminal investigation for force

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A southwest Washington corrections deputy is under criminal investigation after authorities say force was used to restrain a handcuffed person inside the Clark County Jail. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Clark County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that Corrections deputy Robert Hanks was put on disciplinary administrative leave after the Aug. 13 incident. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday completed an investigation into the incident and presented its findings to Clark County Prosecuting Attorney Tony Golik, according to Sheriff Chuck Atkins. Golik is mulling whether to pursue charges, Atkins said. Attempts to locate Hanks for comment were unsuccessful. Authorities have not publicly identified the inmate or said whether he was hurt.