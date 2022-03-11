Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 3:13 PM

New residents aren’t taking pay cuts to move to Montana

KTVZ

By AMY BETH HANSON
Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — On average, new residents aren’t taking pay cuts to move to Montana, meaning they’re either bringing their jobs or finding similar-paying jobs in the Big Sky state. That’s from a report given this week to a committee that is working on a way to better estimate Montana tax revenues and spending in the coming years. Legislative fiscal analyst Sam Schaefer says people who moved to Montana during 2019 and were full-time residents in 2020 made more money in 2020. New residents with the highest income live in Madison County, home to the exclusive Yellowstone Club.

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content