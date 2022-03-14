Oregon man sues for $43.5M over brain surgery paralysis

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A La Pine man is suing St. Charles Health System in Bend for $43.5 million after complications from brain surgery left him paralyzed. The Bulletin reports Jackie Dale Yeley filed the lawsuit Thursday in Deschutes County Circuit Court, through his attorneys with the Barton Law Group. The lawsuit alleges medical malpractice and also names Bend-based surgery provider Northwest Brain and Spine. St. Charles was served with the lawsuit on Friday, according to spokeswoman Lisa Goodman. Goodman said they feel compassion for Yeley and his family but believe St. Charles caregivers provided excellent care, and are confident that any factfinder will agree.