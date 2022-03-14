Police: Ex-death row inmate in Washington prison killed

WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — Washington State Department of Corrections officials say a man who had formerly been on death row for murdering his family members in 1999 was killed at Washington State Penitentiary on Sunday. The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reports Corrections officials said 62-year-old Dayva Cross was pronounced dead about 1:15 p.m. after he was found in a shower. Officials say a suspect has been identified and moved to “appropriate housing” pending further investigation. The Walla Walla County Coroner’s office confirmed Sunday that his death is being considered a homicide. Walla Walla Police Department detectives responded to the scene and are investigating.