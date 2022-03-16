12 Idaho House Democrats key to passing Idaho budget bills

By KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — It appears it’s going to take a dozen House Democrats if Idaho is to hang on to more than a billion dollars in federal coronavirus relief money. A majority of the 58 House Republicans often vote against budget bills containing Idaho’s share of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act money, opting instead to send it to other states. Some Republicans oppose taking federal money, and others fear they’ll anger the libertarian and influential Idaho Freedom Foundation before the May Republican primary. Democrats have made the difference in passing a dozen budget bills this session, helping homeowners, small businesses and money for boosting innovation and economic opportunity in the state.