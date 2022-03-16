Police: Cops fatally shoot person suspected in armed robbery

SEATTLE (AP) — Police say law enforcement officers shot to death a person suspected of robbing a marijuana business in Bellevue, Washington. The Seattle Police Department says three people reportedly robbed the pot shop Wednesday and that Bellevue police located them in Seattle around 11:30 a.m. Police say multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in arresting two of the suspects while the third hid in a shed. Police say while officers were trying to make contact, the person shot at officers and officers shot back, killing the person. Seattle’s Force Investigation unit will investigate the shooting. Investigators are determining which officers fired their weapons.