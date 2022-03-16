Police: Man shot, killed by police near Tacoma mall

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say police shot and killed a man near the Tacoma Mall. KING-TV reports Tacoma police say police made contact with an armed person at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and that police shot the person. No other injuries were reported. Tacoma police spokesperson Wendy Haddow told the news outlet a weapon was found at the scene but that police wouldn’t say what type of weapon. The News Tribune reports dozens of police personnel were on the scene, which was outside a six-story residential building. The shooting will be investigated by the Pierce County Force Investigation Team. No further information was immediately released.