Holmgren, Duren highlight Memphis-Gonzaga showdown

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The second-round matchup between No. 1 seed Gonzaga and No. 9 seed Memphis is also a clash between two likely NBA lottery picks. Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren and Memphis’ Jalen Duren are both high on the list of NBA executives looking for players in the upcoming draft. The two freshmen have decidedly different styles. The 6-foot-11, 250-pound Duren is a force playing on the interior. The 7-foot Holmgren mixes his height with his unique skill to also play on the perimeter. Memphis knocked off Boise State in the first round while Gonzaga dispatched Georgia State. The other West Region matchup has No. 4 seed Arkansas against No. 12 New Mexico State.