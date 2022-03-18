Police investigating shots fired report at Salem mall

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police in Salem said Friday that a downtown shopping mall has been closed and was being evacuated following reports of a shooting.

The Statesman Journal reported police were searching for a person who may have fired a gun at Salem Center Mall on Friday.

Police stressed on Twitter it is not an active shooter incident. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone had been shot. Area streets were closed.

The newspaper said police responded to the mall shortly before 2:30 p.m.