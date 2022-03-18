Police investigating shots fired report at Oregon mall

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police in Salem, Oregon, say a downtown shopping mall has been closed and was being evacuated following reports of a shooting. The Statesman Journal reports police were searching Friday afternoon for a person who may have fired a gun at the Salem Center Mall. Police stressed on Twitter it is not an active shooter incident. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone had been shot. Area streets were also closed. The newspaper said police responded to the mall shortly before 2:30 p.m.