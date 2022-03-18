Seattle to return nearly 300 artifacts to Upper Skagit Tribe

SEATTLE (AP) — Hundreds of historic artifacts will soon be returned to the Upper Skagit Tribe from the city of Seattle. KUOW reports the city has had the 270 stone and bone artifacts since Seattle City Light crews excavated the Gorge Dam site in 2013 for a hotel project. The Seattle City Council voted unanimously this week that the tribe — not the city — should have ownership of them. The Upper Skagit Tribe formerly had a permanent winter village along the Skagit River. Part of the land is now considered property of the city of Seattle, as part of hydroelectric dam operations to generate hydropower for Seattle.