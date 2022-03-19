Man in wheelchair killed in crash involving semi-truck

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a man has died after his motorized wheelchair slipped off a curb, causing him to fall under the tires of a passing tractor-trailer in Portland. The Portland Police Bureau says officers were sent to the crash in the East Columbia neighborhood at 8:51 p.m. Friday and they found the man dead. Police say the driver of the semi-truck did not remain at the scene and it’s unknown if the driver was aware of what happened. No other information about the man or what happened was released.