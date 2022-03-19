Oso, Washington, landslide memorial construction to start

By JACQUELINE ALLISON

Daily Herald

OSO, Wash. (AP) — A permanent tribute to those killed in a landslide near Osos is one step closer to reality — nearly eight years after the slide killed 43 people on March 22, 2014. The Daily Herald reports construction is to begin this summer, according to Carol Ohlfs, principal park planner with Snohomish County Parks & Recreation and project manager for the memorial. When complete, the memorial will honor the victims, survivors and first responders of the mudslide — one of the deadliest in U.S. history. Since 2014, a tribute has been going up in pieces. Plans for a larger memorial have been in the works for years.