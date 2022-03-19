Reservation water treatment plant offline due to fire

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (AP) — Longtime issues with an aging water system on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation have gotten worse with an emergency water conservation notice issued after an underground fire shut the tribes’ water treatment plant. KTVZ-TV reports the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs asked residents starting on Friday to limit water use to essential needs only. The Facebook post says it affects all users in the Agency Area, Upper Dry Creek, Sunnyside, Wolfe Point and Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets. Tribal Emergency Manager Dan Martinez says the water treatment plant could be shuttered from a week to two months and that the reservation is seeking water donations.