7 tribes break ground on wellness center in eastern WA

By AMBER D. DODD

Spokesman-Review

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The Healing Lodge of the Seven Nations has hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on a wellness center in Spokane Valley, Washington, extending a mission of healing youth through practices grounded in Indigenous values. The Spokesman-Review reports Healing Lodge programs are embedded in healing practices of the Spokane, Kootenai, Kalispel, Coeur d’Alene and Nez Perce tribes, and the confederated tribes of the Colville and Umatilla Indian Reservations. In 1986, the seven tribes united to combine their limited healing resources, founding what is now the nonprofit for youth ages 13-17 to heal from the trauma and abuse caused by alcohol and drug use.