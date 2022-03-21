Daddy Yankee says he’s retiring: ‘I see the finish line’

NEW YORK (AP) — Daddy Yankee has surprised his fans by announcing his retirement from music with an album and a tour, more than three decades after he started a career that put reggaeton on the world map and made him one of the biggest idols of the Latin genre. His album “Legendaddy” will be released Thursday night. His tour “La Última Vuelta” (which means the last lap or the last round) will begin August 10 in Portland, Oregon, and include 41 dates in the U.S., Canada and Latin America. The 45-year-old Puerto Rican star says after a 30-plus year career, he sees “the finish line.”