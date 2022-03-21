Man dies after in water in Salmon Bay in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a 61-year-old man died after he reportedly fell off a working vessel docked in Salmon Bay in Seattle. Shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday, officials responded to a report of a man who had fallen overboard or possibly slipped off a ladder off the shore, said Detective Patrick Michaud, a Seattle police spokesperson. The man was found dead and his body was recovered from the water. His death is not being investigated as a crime.