Amazon fined by WA over risk of worker injury at warehouse

KENT, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state Department of Labor & Industries says it has fined Amazon $60,000 for “knowingly putting workers at risk of injury” at a Kent fulfillment center. KING-TV reports L&I ergonomists found that workers were required to perform repetitive, physical work like twisting, lifting, and carrying at “such a fast pace” that it increased the risk of injury. The infraction was classified as a “willful serious violation” due to three similar violations at two other Washington fulfillment centers. Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel told the news outlet that the L&I report is not accurate and the company plans to appeal the citation. Amazon has also appealed the other citations.